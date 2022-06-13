Hotels record high occupancy for June

[Source: Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort]

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says the steady increase in visitor arrivals has led to many hotels reporting high occupancy rates for this month.

Hill says if this trend continues, Fiji can expect another record number of visitors for June and July.

He adds this is an incredibly positive sign.

Last week, 200 golfers from Australia, New Zealand and Fiji converged on the Denarau Golf Championship Course for the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort’s 10th Golf Champion.

The event was a huge success and Hill says it brought more visitors to Fiji.

Hill says they’re happy that some experiences and hotels that have been closed due to the pandemic are slowly opening up.

One such product is the Fiji Culture Village in Nadi which will re-open on Saturday.