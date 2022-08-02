High school dropout thrives in kava business

Successful market vendor and mother Ani Baleiwai

Ani Baleiwai never thought she would one day support her family after dropping out of high school 19 years ago.

The 35-year-old is now a successful market vendor and mother, and she says growing up in a broken family forced her to be strong, a trait she still possesses.

“Growing up was really tough, I wouldn’t say it wasn’t, it was. But I was happy to go through all that because what I know so far has helped me be able to stand here. I’ve gone through obstacles and nothing was easy for me.”

The mother of one started off cleaning homes for $5 a day, and these days of struggle taught her valuable lessons.

She now owns Bula Re Roots, a joint business venture that Baleiwai started with her partner of 12 years in 2017.

“Now I’m not only selling it locally, I’m also selling it to Australia, New Zealand, and America. And I sell kava, so I do export as well. So I do retail, whole selling. “

Baleiwai has plans to tap into other markets in the future.