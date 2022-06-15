Fuel company committed to environmental protection

[Source: Facebook/ TotalEnergies Fiji]

Management and staff of TotalEnergies Fiji participated in a tree planting activity at the Lelean Memorial School as part of World Environment Day celebrations.

Dennis Cuaycong, Managing Director TotalEnergies Fiji says as a major player in the energy transition, the company puts sustainable development at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

It also helps build a strong relationship and camaraderie with the community by working hand in hand to preserve ecology.

More than 35 employees from TotalEnergies took part in planting more than 150 seedlings in the 2-hour activity.

Some agricultural items such as spades and gum boots were also handed to the Ministry of Forestry while Lelean Memorial School received road safety equipment.