FNU provides tuition assistance to 11 students

Eleven more Fiji National University private students have been assisted with their tuition fees through the University’s Student Bursary Scheme.

$1,000 tuition assistance will be given to each student for Semester 2 this year.

The recipients are full-time first-year students enrolled in undergraduate Bachelor’s programmes at FNU and are not on any form of scholarship or sponsorship.

The University assisted 19 private students under the same scheme during Semester 1, this year.

Shazna Begum, a recipient of the scheme, expressed her gratitude towards the University for the financial assistance during these unprecedented times.

The Bachelor of Education Secondary student says the assistance has lightened her burden of paying the fees and has allowed her to focus more on her studies.



[FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor, Toby Wilkinson]

FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor, Toby Wilkinson congratulated the recipients through a virtual announcement event.

Professor Wilkinson says the University has implemented various initiatives over the months to ensure that students can continue with their studies with minimal disruption.

He says for students facing financial difficulties or have concerns regarding fee payment, FNU is continuing to offer a Flexible Fee Payment option.