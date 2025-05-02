Fiji looks beyond US market

[File Photo]

Fiji is taking steps to diversify its trade relationships in anticipation of a decline in trade with the United States.

Concerns emerged in early April over the potential impact of new U.S. tariffs on Fiji’s exports, especially considering the U.S. has long been one of Fiji’s largest trading partners.

In response to these challenges, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced a strategic initiative aimed at broadening Fiji’s export base, minimizing reliance on any one market, and increasing access to a wider range of global trade opportunities.

Rabuka says a key market that Fiji is focusing on is Canada, which has seen a surge in demand for Fijian agricultural and value-added products.

“With Fiji Airway’s commencing direct flight to Canada in 2022, we have already seen a positive uptake of fresh fruit and vegetables in the Canadian market. The potential for further growth in this market is significant, and Fiji Trade Commission’s North America Office is actively engaged in conducting surveys and discussions with the Fiji Islands stores in Vancouver.”

Rabuka says the Fiji Trade Commission is set to bolster efforts in this market with additional resources and participation in key Canadian trade shows to further tap into this potential.

“This will complement the great work already underway in the United States, which will continue alongside our expanded efforts in Canada. Our traditional partners, Mr. Speaker, Sir, North America, Australia and New Zealand.”

Rabuka adds that while Fiji is pursuing new opportunities with China, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies, they are also eyeing the Middle East, where discussions on a regional economic partnership agreement are progressing positively.

