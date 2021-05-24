FCCC strengthens its enforcement 

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is increasing its enforcement personnel around the country to ensure retailers adhere to the VAT reduction changes which are in effect as of today.

FCCC CEO, Joel Abraham says retailers have no reason not to follow the announcement made in the revised budget last month, whereby 21 essential items will become VAT zero-rated.

“The FCCC is continuously working with the traders to make sure that Fijians can realize the benefits that the Fijian Government has passed down today.”

Abraham says out of the 21 items which had VAT removed, 16 are under price control by FCCC.

Items that have become VAT zero-rated include sugar, salt, rice, tea, potatoes, onions, baby milk, powdered milk, liquid milk, flour, canned fish, cooking oil, garlic, dhal, kerosene, soap, soap powder, toilet paper, sanitary pads and toothpaste.

There is a 15 percent VAT on 21 items such as alcohol, tobacco, textiles, clothing & footwear, perfumes, jewellery, watches, stereos and sound systems and other electrical equipment, and professional services such as legal and accounting, management and consultancy, architectural and engineering, scientific research and development, advertising and market research, veterinary activities and other professional, scientific and technical activities.