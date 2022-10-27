Construction of new Savusavu market to start

Savusavu town will soon boast a new modern and state-of-the-art market and facilities after the Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar today broke ground for the construction of the new Savusavu Municipal market.

Speaking at the ceremony in Savusavu Town this morning, Kumar says it will be a modern market with extra spaces for more vendors and businesses to be set up.

The proposed Market will be a two-story building with the Ground Level housing the market vendors, coffee shops, information booths, handicrafts, and kiosks.

Level 1 will have SME vendors, kiosks, and a conference room.

Kumar says consideration has also been given to having appropriate space to cater to more vendors and kiosk owners in the future.

The Market will also have a user-friendly elevator for physically challenged vendors and users of the premises as well as a proper public convenience.

Kumar says the market will be a business hub for the small-medium operators that will maximize economic activity within the market.

$169,003 was allocated by the government in the 2021-2022 budget, for the design and documentation works of the market.

This financial year, another $1m was allocated for the commencement of the construction works of the Market.

The Minister also acknowledged the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

Through their Markets for Change (M4C) Programme, they have contributed towards market infrastructure and human development by providing capacity-building training for the market vendors.

UN Women also contributed $700,000 towards the market project.