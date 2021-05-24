Home

Concerns about beef industry decline

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 1, 2022 4:47 am
Dr Mahendra Reddy with the beef farmers [Source: Ministry of Agriculture/Facebook]

The Agriculture Ministry has donated 51 cattle fencing kits to successful applicants throughout the Western Division to promote commercial livestock farmers.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has expressed disappointment at the declined state of the local beef industry, calling on the recipients to play their part in reversing this trend.

“We supported the farmers with regards to protected Agriculture, hydroponic, greenhouse so that we can extend the production period. But livestock we should have year-round, but it requires a lot of attention, fine attention to details. So as I said if you a successful, we are happy to give you additional fencing materials and stockyard in the following years.”

Cattle farmers have to meet certain requirements to be eligible for stockyard assistance.

