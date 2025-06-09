Youths reject tokenism at climate talk

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

Pacific youth leaders are demanding faster emissions reductions and an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels, warning that stronger climate action is needed to protect vulnerable island communities.

Speaking at the Regional Conference of Youth for Oceania in Suva today, National Youth Council of Fiji Vice President Selai Rasaqiwa says Pacific youth could not accept what she described as “soft commitments” on climate change.

She called for rapid emissions reductions, a faster transition away from fossil fuels and greater accountability from major emitters.

Rasaqiwa says keeping global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius was not simply an international policy target for Pacific communities, but a matter of survival.

Article continues after advertisement

“For us, the difference between 1.5 degrees Celsius and 2.2 degrees Celsius, that’s the survival of our low-lying islands and coastal villages.”

She says youths are demanding climate commitments that translate into concrete action not just participation particularly as the region faces growing pressure on its food systems, land and coastal communities.

Rasaqiwa also called for greater accountability from major emitters, saying the Pacific can not afford continued delays in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Rasaqiwa says Pacific youth should not be treated simply as victims of climate change, but as leaders who have a role in shaping climate policy.

“Pacific youths are not just victims of climate change. We are navigators, negotiators, scientists, right holders, and leaders “

She says young people deserved seats at decision-making tables before, during and after COP31.

For Pacific youth, Rasaqiwa further says the challenge now is ensuring youth demands from the RCOY do not remain words on paper, but influence the decisions being made on the global climate stage.