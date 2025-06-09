Ukrainian children among victims of deadly Russian missile attacks

[Source: Aljazeera]

Ukraine says its forces destroyed three key fuel lines near the Ramensky district.

At least nine people have been killed and many injured across Ukraine by what it says were aerial attacks by Russian forces.

Authorities in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine said on Sunday that four people, including two children aged 11 and 14, were killed in a Russian air attack on Saturday that set ablaze a shop.

Ukrainian officials also said Russian jets bombed a number of trucks and other vehicles in the southwestern Odesa region, killing two people and wounding three.

In Kherson oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said one person was killed and two injured after Russian forces launched drone, artillery, and air attacks on more than 20 settlements.

A ballistic missile, which local authorities believe was an Iskander-M model with a cluster warhead, landed in the suburbs of Mykolaiv, killing a 20-year-old man and injuring 19 other people, including two children.

In the front-line Zaporizhzhia region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said one civilian was killed, three injured, and homes were damaged after Russian attacks targeted 18 settlements.

These attacks also left tens of thousands of residents without power. Fedorov said nearly 60,000 people faced power outages, adding that emergency crews will undertake repairs as soon as the security situation allows.

Ukraine’s national energy operator, Ukrenergo, announced scheduled rolling blackouts across the country, which it said were a result of “massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities”.

