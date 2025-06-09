Supreme Court cannot stop all of Trump's tariffs. Deal with it, officials say

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. factory equipment maker OTC Industrial Technologies has long used low-cost countries to supply components – first China and later India – but President Donald Trump’s blitz of tariffs on numerous trade partners has upended the supply chain math for CEO Bill Canady.

“We moved things out of China and went to some of those other countries, and now the tariffs on those are as bad or worse,” Canady told Reuters. “We just have to hang on and navigate our way through this so we don’t all go broke in the short run.”

It is a dilemma that is sinking in with companies, foreign trade ministries, trade lawyers and economists as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the legality of Trump’s global tariffs, with arguments, opens new tab set for Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Under one legal authority or another, Trump’s tariffs are expected to stay in place long term.

A ruling striking down Trump’s use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, to quickly impose broad global tariffs also would eliminate a favorite cudgel to punish countries that draw his ire on non-trade political matters.

These have ranged from Brazil’s prosecution of former president Jair Bolsonaro to India’s purchases of Russian oil that help fund Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“If we don’t have tariffs, we don’t have national security, and the rest of the world would laugh at us because they’ve used tariffs against us for years and took advantage of us,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday.

“We were subject to being abused by a lot of other countries, including China – for years, not anymore. Tariffs have brought us tremendous national security,” Trump said, reinforcing a key justification for the duties.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.