NZ COVID-19 numbers expected to rise as new case definition issued

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand has risen to 708, with 61 confirmed and probable cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

Health Ministry Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said there had been 47 new confirmed cases and 14 new probable cases.

Fourteen people are in hospital – two are in intensive care but are stable. 82 people have now recovered from the coronavirus. There have been no further deaths.

Dr McElnay said a new case definition would be issued today as a guide for clinical practitioners.

The new guidelines say those with respiratory symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should be considered for testing, “regardless of travel history or contact with a confirmed case”.