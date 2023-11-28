Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; more hostages released

A flag of the United Nations is attached to one of the trucks carrying aid waiting to head towards north Gaza during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel [Source: Reuters]

Mediator Qatar said on Monday a truce between Israeli and Hamas forces in Gaza had been extended by two days, continuing a pause in seven weeks of warfare that has killed thousands and laid waste to the Palestinian enclave.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, but a White House official confirmed an agreement had been reached.

U.S. President Joe Biden thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Qatar and Egypt – who have been facilitating indirect negotiations between the two sides – for reaching an agreement that will allow more hostages to be freed from Gaza and more aid to reach the territory.

Later the Israeli military said the Red Cross had confirmed 11 hostages – the latest to be freed under the terms of the original truce that had been due to end on Monday night – were on their way to Israeli territory. Qatar said the newly released hostages included three with French citizenship, two with German citizenship and six Argentine citizens.

Hamas said earlier it had received a list of 33 Palestinians to be released from Israeli jails in return. It said these included three female prisoners and 30 minors.

U.S. national security spokesperson John Kirby said on CNN the White House did not believe any Americans would be among the latest group to be freed from Gaza, where Washington says seven to nine U.S. citizens are being held.