COVID-19 whistle-blower tells Congress US lacks vaccine plan

Aljazeera
May 15, 2020 4:16 pm
Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies during a hearing before the United States House Committee on Energy and Commerce's Subcommittee on Health. [Source: Aljazeera]

Whistle-blower Rick Bright has warned the United States lacks a plan to produce and fairly distribute a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Bright says the nation could face “the darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively.

Bright alleges he was removed from a high-level scientific post after warning the administration of US President Donald Trump to prepare for the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

A vaccine expert who led a biodefence agency in the US Department of Health and Human Services, Bright said the country needs a plan to establish a supply chain for producing tens of millions of doses of a vaccine, and then allocating and distributing them fairly.

The White House has begun what it calls “Operation Warp Speed” to quickly produce, distribute and administer a vaccine once it becomes available.

