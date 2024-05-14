Fiji and Ontario commit to enhancing trade collaboration

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade Manoa Kamikamica, met with Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, over lunch in the weekend.

Premier Ford converted to Deputy Prime Minister that in honour of the Fiji delegation visit to Ontario, Niagara Falls will be lit in Fiji Colors today.

Discussions centred around mutual understanding, cooperation, and opportunities for investments and trade, with Premier Ford linking the delegation to key leaders of large retail chains and offering to continue to work together.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

This meeting was held on the sidelines of the Fiji-North America Trade Mission, where a Business Forum is being held for the first time in Ontario to promote Fiji and opportunities for investment and trade with Fiji to various businesses attending the Forum.



[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The meeting concluded with Kamikamica and Premier Ford agreeing to continue working together to support trade and investment opportunities.

Kamikamica extended a warm welcome for Premier Ford to visit Fiji.