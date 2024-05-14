Mental Health and Psychosocial Support is vital : Tauribau

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

There is vital need for effective integration of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in schools to improve educational outcomes, enhance learners’ mental health literacy, and provide support to at-risk individuals.

This has been highlighted by Acting Deputy Secretary Professional Isoa Tauribau while concluding the Workshop on Enhancing Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Fiji’s Education Sector.

Tauribau highlighted the critical importance of MHPSS for students and teachers, highlighting its role in promoting overall well-being, resilience, and academic success.

He also highlighted the significance of integrating MHPSS planning across sectors, seizing the momentum provided by recent revisions to curricula, policies, and legislation in Fiji.

The Acting Deputy Secretary Professional highlighted the crucial role of community, parent, and student engagement in creating supportive environments that promote resilience and well-being.



The workshop’s successful conclusion marks a significant milestone in Fiji’s ongoing efforts to prioritize mental health and psychosocial support within the education sector.



