Oceania meet next for Karan

Fiji’s long distance champion Yeshnil Karan

Fiji’s long distance champion Yeshnil Karan is one of over 200 athletes selected to represent Fiji at the upcoming Oceania Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Karan is training in Australia as he’s trying to qualify for the Olympic Games in France.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, Karan reveals he’s taking one race at a time.

The triple Pacific Games gold medalist recently who recently broke the national record for the 5000 meters at the Australian National Athletics Championships in Adelaide.

The former Tavua College student set a new time of 14 minutes and 29.50 seconds.

He’s previous record was14 minutes and 31.73 seconds set in Brisbane, Australia in 2023.

Karan says he’s looking forward to the Oceania Championship after his record breaking run few weeks ago.

“I feel really proud to break the national record for 500 meters, I’m so happy and I didn’t expect that, I trained really well, I trained so hard to improve my time for 500 meters.”

He will feature in the 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, 5000m and 10,000 meters at the Oceania Championship in Fiji next month.

More than 80% of Fiji’s squad for the Oceania meet featured for their respective schools at the Fiji Finals.

The Oceania Championship will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from the 1st to the 8th of next month.