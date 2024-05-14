Man to front court for MPAiSA fraud

Labasa Magistrates Court

The Fiji Police MPAiSA Taskforce has charged a 28-year-old man for allegedly dishonestly obtaining money through a mobile money transfer app.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage and will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

The accused residing in Tuatua, Labasa, is alleged to have contacted the victim on January 2nd, 2023, and told her that the receipt number was mistakenly sent to her and that she could send it back.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim then informed the accused that she had accidentally sent her OTP number as well, whereby the $457 was transferred and withdrawn by the accused.

The matter was reported at the Labasa Police Station after the victim received a message stating the money had been successfully sent from her mobile money transfer app.