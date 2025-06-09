Drua falls to Moana Pasifika at the fortress

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s comeback hopes fell short in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season opener, going down 40–26 to Moana Pasifika this afternoon at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Moana Pasifika struck early, crossing less than five minutes into the match after a maul inside the Drua’s 10-metre zone.

Number eight Semisi Ta’eiloa powered over to give the visitors a 7–0 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Moana’s aggressive start continued after the restart, pinning the Drua deep in their own territory before scoring again in the left corner to extend the lead to 14–0.

The visitors maintained the pressure, and a set-piece from a lineout just outside the Drua try line saw flanker Jonathan Taunateine dive over, pushing the score out to 21–0.

The Drua finally found a breakthrough when a broken play turned into a well-placed clearance kick into Moana territory.

After regaining possession, the hosts exploited a gap in the defence, with centre Tuidraki Samusamuvodre diving over to make it 21–7.

Momentum stalled in the 28th minute when the Drua were reduced to 14 men following a yellow card to Mesake Vocevoce. Moana immediately capitalised, executing a clean scrum set-piece that allowed Tevita Ofa to score, extending the lead to 28–7.

The Drua responded with a strong finish to the half. A line break from halfway put them inside Moana’s 22, where centre Virimi Vakatawa broke through the defence before flicking a pass to flanker Kitione Salawa to score.

The sides went into the break with Moana leading 28–12.

Moana wasted little time after halftime, extending their lead less than two minutes in. Missed tackles from the Drua defence allowed captain Miracle Fai’ilagi to score in the corner, making it 33–12.

The Drua answered back with a try of their own after a slick passing movement to the right wing, with fullback Ilaisa Droasese diving over to close the gap to 33–19.

Droasese then produced a crucial 40–20 kick, allowing the Drua to mount another attack from the resulting lineout. Co-captain Temo Mayanavanua powered over under the posts, bringing the score to 33–26.

Despite sustained pressure and desperate attacking efforts in the final 10 minutes, the Drua were unable to find the equaliser as Moana Pasifika held firm to secure the win.

Drua will meet Waratahs in Sydney next Friday at 8.35pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.