No plans to cancel HK 7s due to coronavirus outbreak

Organizers of April’s Hong Kong Sevens have said there are “no plans” to cancel the event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, which originated in China, has killed at least 213 people and has spread to 18 countries around the world.

A number of sporting events have been impacted, including the Hong Kong Marathon which was scheduled for February 8 and 9 but has now been cancelled.

With nobody sure how long the outbreak will last, or when it will be most serious, sporting organizers are under increased pressure to make decisions about events which could still be months away.

This could allow time for possible relocation.

Hong Kong Rugby Union Chief Executive Robbie McRobbie says there are no plans to cancel the Hong Kong Sevens.

He adds they are in regular contact with World Rugby and are keeping them updated with the situation on the ground.

McRobbie says that the outbreak of the SARS virus in 2003 meant they had the experience of dealing with a similar situation, the event was not cancelled although two teams did pull out.

The 2020 Hong Kong 7s is scheduled for the 3rd to the 5th of April.

[Source: inside the games]