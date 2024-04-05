Hooper and Australia spoil Kolinisau's debut

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau’s first match in charge as head coach has started with a loss in Hong Kong.

The national side went down to Australia 12-nil.

It also marked Wallabies legend Michael Hooper’s debut in the World Series and he won a crucial turnover to keep Fiji scoreless.

Fiji started well and controlled the first four minutes of the match but failed to convert their possession into points.

Josese Batirerega could have put Fiji in front in the second minute but lost the ball on the tryline.

When Aussies finally got some ball they utilized it and scored the first time they visited the Fiji 22 metre line.

The Vatemo Ravouvou led side was trailing 5-nil at halftime with coach Osea Kolinisau reminding the team of what needs to be done.

However, Henry Hutchinson put Australia further in front with a converted try following some basic mistakes by Fiji in their half.