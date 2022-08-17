Green transitions to male

Fiji-born former Australian women's 7s star Ellia Green has become the first rugby Olympian to transition into a man. [Source: CNN]

Fiji-born former Australian women’s 7s star Ellia Green has become the first rugby Olympian to transition into a man.

A video from Bingham Cup was released earlier yesterday, with Green addressing her decision on the transition to become a man.

In Green’s video, he says the transition was motivated by a desire to be true to himself after his career in sport.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it was a difficult thing to release his identity to the public.

Green made his debut in 2012 and went on to establish himself as one of the most damaging players in sevens history, becoming Australia’s highest try scorer with 141.

Green now has a six-month-old child with his partner.