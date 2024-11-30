Fijiana suffer second loss at Dubai 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fijiana endured their second defeat at the Dubai Sevens, falling 42-7 to a dominant Australian side in their Pool A clash.

Australia’s Maddison Levi was the standout performer, scoring four tries, while Demi Hayes and Teagan Levi added to the tally.

Fiji’s lone try came from Vika Nakacia in the 5th minute, converted by Ana Maria Naimasi, but it wasn’t enough to counter Australia’s relentless attack.

The loss leaves the Fijiana winless after two matches, with one Pool A game remaining against China at 1.13am tomorrow morning.