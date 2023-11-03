Ambassador All Star team for Coral Coast 7s

For the first time in the McDonalds Coral Coast 7s history an all-star team will be part of the 2024 tournament.

The past tournament ambassadors like David Campese, Waisale Serevi, Lote Tuqiri, Noa Nadruku, Ben Gollings, Collins Injera, Karl Te Nana and DJ Forbes will select their players to make the team.

Rico Syme is the first player in the squad after being picked by Campese.

Serevi will announce his player to make the Ambassadors All-Stars next week.

Tournament Director and Founder Jay Whyte says this is an exciting concept.

“Players will be obviously coming from around the world, it’s no small feat and it’s through the partnership and sponsorship of McDonalds that we can even do this so the concept is all our former ambassadors even our current Dan Norton and Sir Gordon will make a selection to represent them as their pick in this Ambassador All-Star team.”

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on January 19 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.