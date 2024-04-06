Western Force sign former Wallaby Kurtley Beale

[Source: Western Force Rugby/Facebook]

The Western Force have confirmed the signing of former Wallaby Kurtley Beale.

Beale will join the club on a short-term deal until the end of the season, with the 2011 John Eales Medalist adding experience as they deal with an injury crisis.

It comes after Harry Potter was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Beale has played 95 games for the Wallabies, making his debut in 2009, whilst is the second most capped Waratah in the club’s history.

“I’m excited to join the Force and I’m looking forward to making the move to Perth with my family,” Beale said in a statement.

“There’s enormous potential across the Force’s playing group and I’m eager to support the momentum they’re building.

“I know I have plenty to offer and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue playing the game that I love.”

Beale returned to Rugby last month for Randwick in the Australian Rugby Championship

He was stood down by the Waratahs in 2023 as he faced trial, found not guilty in February on one count of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual touching.

“With the recent injury to Harry Potter the door opens for Kurtley to join our squad. He will add valuable experience and rugby brains to our playing group,” Force coach Simon Cron said

“Kurtley has reached the top of the game during his playing career, playing at three World Cups, bringing up almost 100 Wallabies caps and winning a Super Rugby title.

“He also has very positive relationships with some of our existing squad members which was important in the decision.”

“We know where we want to take the Club and Kurtley is an exciting addition in our plans for growth and success,” Force CEO Niamh O’Connor added.

“Throughout our discussions with Kurtley, he’s shown us his burning determination and passion for the game. He’s very keen to make the most of this opportunity to play Super Rugby again.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Kurtley and his young family to the club.”

Beale will join the group this week, with the Force enjoying a bye next week followed by a clash against the Crusaders.