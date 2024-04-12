We’re not worried about Rebels’ fans: Rauluni

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s coach Mosese Rauluni

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s coach Mosese Rauluni says he is not worried about what Melbourne Rebels fans will say to his players during their Super W clash this weekend.

Rauluni was weighing in his opinion after Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani was at the receiving end of an alleged racial slur during the team’s match against the Melbourne Rebels last week.

Rauluni says while it was unfortunate, his players cannot be focused too much on what’s happening off the field as they have a job to do on the field.

“The fans will do what they want to do and I guess the security in the weekend will handle that. We can’t be worrying about fans, we’ve got to think about our job on the field and that is to win and to win well. So if we stick to our process, hopefully, hopefully that can shut the fans up, well their fans anyway.”

The Melbourne Rebels confirm that they have launched an investigation into the incident, which happened after Lomani was red-carded for striking the back of the head of a Rebels player with his elbow, resulting in a six-week suspension.

The Drua Women and Rebels will clash at 7.05pm tomorrow in Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium.

