Waratahs dominate Drua in Lautoka

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua side have been hammered 62-21 by the Waratahs in their Super W clash at Churchill Park.

From start to finish, the Waratahs showed their superiority, leaving the defending champions trailing in their wake.

Right from the opening whistle, it was evident that the Waratahs were determined to control the game, dictating the majority of the play with precision and finesse.

Even in the first half, where the Drua managed to stay within relative striking distance, the Waratahs held a commanding 24-14 lead, setting the stage for their eventual onslaught.

However, any hopes of a comeback for the Drua were swiftly dashed in the second half, as the Waratahs unleashed an unstoppable barrage of attacks.

It was one-way traffic throughout, with the Drua unable to match the pace and intensity of their opponents.

Outplayed and outmuscled, they struggled to contain the relentless assault from the determined Waratahs side.

Despite their best efforts, the Drua could only muster one try in the second half, as the Waratahs ran riot, effortlessly surpassing the 50-point mark.

It was a masterclass performance from the Waratahs, who had clearly set their sights on victory and nothing else as they made the journey to Lautoka.

For the Drua, it was a bitter pill to swallow, as they were left reeling from the sheer force of the Waratahs’ onslaught.