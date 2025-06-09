Volavola signs with Reds

Source: Reds Rugby

Former Flying Fijians fly-half Ben Volavola will feature for the Queensland Reds next year.

The Reds announced today that the 34-year-old has signed a one-year deal.

In a statement, the club said Volavola’s versatility to play as a fly-half, inside centre or fullback makes him a valuable addition to the backline, bringing top-level experience in all three positions.

He played 10 games last season with English club Leicester Tigers, where his long-term ambitions were reignited under former Waratahs coach Michael Cheika.

Volavola, who represented Fiji at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups, said the biggest reason he found the Reds so appealing was his belief that they have a squad capable of challenging for silverware.

The Australian-born playmaker was schooled in Sydney, where he broke into the Waratahs in 2013 before embarking on a rugby journey that took him to clubs in New Zealand, France and England, as well as 38 Tests for Fiji.

