Rugby

Volavola signs with Reds

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

November 3, 2025 3:28 pm

Source: Reds Rugby

Former Flying Fijians fly-half Ben Volavola will feature for the Queensland Reds next year.

The Reds announced today that the 34-year-old has signed a one-year deal.

In a statement, the club said Volavola’s versatility to play as a fly-half, inside centre or fullback makes him a valuable addition to the backline, bringing top-level experience in all three positions.

Article continues after advertisement

He played 10 games last season with English club Leicester Tigers, where his long-term ambitions were reignited under former Waratahs coach Michael Cheika.

Volavola, who represented Fiji at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups, said the biggest reason he found the Reds so appealing was his belief that they have a squad capable of challenging for silverware.

The Australian-born playmaker was schooled in Sydney, where he broke into the Waratahs in 2013 before embarking on a rugby journey that took him to clubs in New Zealand, France and England, as well as 38 Tests for Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

State ordered to explain late disclosures in Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum and Sharma case

PM responds to e-ticketing chaos

FICAC confirms step forward in Pryde extradition

Fiji moves to sign UN cybercrime treaty

Rabuka highlights Pacific unity and trade focus

Plans for new Labasa Inter-island vessel bus depot

Bus accident injures 50

Government accelerates evacuation centre rollout

Pine project revives island incomes

Four arrested in drug bust

UN and Police call for public support towards new Police Act

Volavola signs with Reds

Reese Witherspoon admits anxiety is key to her success

AI song generator Udio offers brief window for downloads after Universal settlement upsets users

Trump tells military to prepare for 'action' against Islamist militants in Nigeria

One suspect in train stabbings as rail worker critical

Ukrainian children among victims of deadly Russian missile attacks

‘King of K-pop’ Lee Soo Man on his career, a global industry and what’s next

Kativerata highlights lack of development pathways in rugby league

Fijian footballers earn OFC placement in Auckland

Lees hopes to continue Williams success in Melbourne Cup

Haaland shines with double as Manchester City beat Bournemouth

Australia's Head released from T20 squad for red-ball warmup for Ashes

Israeli air strike kills four in Lebanon, straining fragile ceasefire

‘Regretting You’ and ‘Black Phone 2’ neck-in-neck on slow Halloween box office weekend

India wins first Women's Cricket World Cup

Colombia’s ELN rebels face US drug threats amid push for peace talks

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, USGS says

WRFL launches I-Recycle station to boost recycling and waste management

Nigeria open to US help against Islamist insurgents with conditions

Trump demolishes East Wing for new White House ballroom

Hamas says it will hand over three more hostage bodies

Fifteen essential films show many faces of war

Malolo gives thanks after historic Skipper Cup triumph

FRU upholds tournament integrity and welfare in decision

Drugs now used to enhance productivity: Rabuku

Rewa’s journey built on discipline and unity: Buksh

Dairy demand gap

Education to conduct budget audit

Fiji's tourism faces competition

India supports sugar industry and youth development through expertise

Ministers urge year-round breast cancer awareness

Barrett brothers are doubts for All Blacks test in Scotland

FHTA and FRCS team up for budget briefings

$10K donated to cancer fight

Sinner seizes Paris Masters crown to reclaim world number one ranking

PM clarifies several women applied for ambassadorial roles

Naitasiri looks ahead despite final loss

Expect reforms to the corruption watchdog

Tailevu’s livewire hooker joins Drua training camp

MoH warns of seasonal flu increase; steps up surveillance

Officers to receive training on new powers: Tudravu

Tailevu people urged to utilize resources

Sinner powers past Zverev into Paris Masters final

Joint inspection ensures sustainable development at Laucala

New Zealand's Jamieson back for West Indies T20s, Henry rested

John Cena thanks Shah Rukh Khan as latter calls him “rockstar”

Obama criticizes Trump, backs Democrats in key U.S. governor races

Two more charged in connection with Louvre jewel heist

Netflix and YRF partner to stream over 50 years of Bollywood classics worldwide

Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert hit by theft spree

Nine injured as giant hail, wild weather smashes Australia's east

Uluibau credits faith and team spirit

Drug cartels infiltrate licit businesses across Fiji and the Pacific

Curriculum review team to be appointed soon

Ravalaca credits faith and mindset

Fiji’s economic growth to moderate post-rebound

Pacific Eye Institute commits to strengthening regional eye health

Two arrested after multiple people stabbed on UK train, police say

Anees Bazmee confirms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

Pioneer graduates celebrate at MLTC

Two dead, several injured in shooting on Greek island of Crete

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s next with Sooraj Barjatya goes on floors

Trump threatens US military action in Nigeria over treatment of Christians

Liverpool snap losing streak, Wolves' misery continues, Diallo saves Man Utd

Pacific Islands now an established domestic market for drugs

Levuka-i-Daku youth drug watch

Fiji strengthens immunization efforts to eliminate more diseases

FETA unveils 2025 theme celebrating Fiji’s tourism success

Namosi pays tribute to late coach

Fiji - Germany reaffirm partnership on climate and development

Relentless Arsenal beat Burnley to stretch Premier League lead

Ravalaca wins WBA Oceania belt

Binnu Singh wins

Morini floors Ali

Senidoko is new BCF super middleweight champ

India's Rohit stops Nabua

Hoodha beats Nanovu on points

Charlie Sheen clarifies 'sex with men' comments

Hurricane Melissa causes widespread damage across Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba

Malolo slays another giant, creates history

Drua to face provincial select in historic pre-season clash

Foreign deportees behind Fiji's international drug cartel links

GCC meet to discuss London visit

Trump says US, Canada will not restart trade talks

Andrew, the civilian formerly known as ‘prince,’ faces an uncertain future

Climate change spurs action as Fiji opens new disease testing lab

Fiji strengthens leadership in ocean and climate action

Nadi wins U20 title in thriller

Nasilasila ineligible for final

Apple shares rise after strong holiday sales forecast

Vermont town draws ‘Beetlejuice’ fans to iconic horror movie site

Arsenal oppose Palace request to reschedule League Cup tie

800 Fijians benefit from ITEC training

Namosi end Suva’s reign

Student visas used as Australia pathway amid skills drain

End of an era for Naitasiri trio

PM confirms return of former DPMs if acquitted

Laptops empower students’ digital literacy

Run for Climate unites Fiji and EU ahead of Global Summit

Disney pulls ABC, ESPN and more from YouTube TV as talks break down

Bati confident ahead of Pacific Bowl final

The long and unexpected afterlife of the Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest

Trump says he is not considering strikes within Venezuela

Kiwis don't want to let Pacific title chance slip again

A narrow Pacific waterway is at the heart of U.S. plans to choke China’s vast navy

Malolo is a good side says Vakatawa

DPM reaffirms stability and unity of Coalition Government

SODELPA strengthens teams, eyes election gains

Ministries work together to formalize informal settlements

Tuiwaqairatu out for redemption tonight

Fiji declared free of trachoma as a public health problem

Fiji Hardwood appoints first local CEO, first woman chair

Saim, Faheem ease Pakistan to nine wicket T20 win over South Africa

Wardens edge Police in tight Ratu Cakobau Bowl battle

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seeks speedy appeals court hearing while he serves a 4-year sentence

Vietnam flood death toll rises to 13, with 11 others missing

Government allocates land for Tailevu Provincial Office development

Big turnout expected for Skipper Cup finals

William and Kate win privacy case against French magazine over family holiday photos

Clark fights his way from prison to the ring

FHL returns over five times initial capital to shareholders

Health minister urges public to stay alert as viral infection spreads

Flu deaths exceed COVID as vaccination rates plummet

Final Melbourne Cup field to be confirmed tomorrow

Tourism Minister reaffirms confidence in Fiji’s fight against drugs

Spurs off to first 5-0 start in team history

Gavoka commends Tourism Fiji as new CEO takes the helm

Consumer Council, Growers Fund team up to protect farmers’ finances

League's eligibility rules will stay after Pacific rise

Minimalist thriller ‘Hallow Road’ lets your imagination run wild

Cyclone Montha damage estimated at $603 million, Indian state says

Fuel and LPG prices set to rise from tomorrow

FHL forecasts $1 billion growth

Universal Music and AI song tool Udio settle lawsuit

President meets with Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace

History made after Australian-first treaty passes

A ‘Call of Duty’ movie is in the works with Peter Berg and Taylor Sheridan

US government shutdown stalls FBI investigations

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau seen together following respective separations

Rokotuisawa and Vakacabeqoli starts for Naitasiri

FHL tower marks new era for indigenous business

Chennai Bulls set to charge into Coral Coast 7s

FAA delaying flights at Dallas, DC airports over air traffic staffing

Environment Minister takes over as Pacific political champion for climate finance

You can thank Elvis for Elvira, Cassandra Peterson says

Ratu ready to rock in heavyweight showdown

Wellness coalition to address pressing health related challenges

Fiji launches third national climate plan ahead of COP30

Apprentice jockey Jakes dies aged 19

Sex, dating and consent made simple

Government dental outreach brings oral health care to remote islands

Maradona statue rides through Naples as city remembers Argentine great

Calls for action after anti-religious remarks surface

Ministry commends Fulton College’s vision for Agricultural engagement

King Charles strips brother Andrew of titles and his mansion

How ‘Love is Blind’ is reshaping global views on love, from Japan to Brazil

A look at Prince Andrew’s antics and scandals that have tried royal patience for decades

Australia holds firm as foreign aid cuts hit Pacific

Speed cameras expose thousands of offenders

Ministry goes paperless with 24-hour approvals

Rodrigues-powered India stun Australia to reach World Cup final

Sia's estranged ex accuses her of being unfit parent

Hurricane Melissa kills 29 in Caribbean, heads toward Bermuda

Council chair defends fundraising initiative for provincial development

Trump orders immediate resumption of U.S. nuclear weapons testing

Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie to turn over emails

'Hard to be hot': Sharon Stone defends Sydney Sweeney

UN to vote on backing Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara

Hamas hands over bodies of two Israeli hostages

Labour Bill sparks fears of workplace raids

CDC enhances testing capacity with laboratory upgrades

Tailevu Council remains neutral on Kamikamica’s resignation

Clan leaders still waiting for allowances in Tailevu

Indonesia and Fiji strengthen cultural ties ahead of IPACS 2025

Naitasiri looks to fan power and smart picks for tomorrow's final

Belief drives Nabua ahead of international debut

Leave trapped victims to the experts

Todd expects tough competition

RBF holds rates amid falling prices

Ba Hospital achieves global healthcare standard

World Athletics uncovers 1.5 million euros corporate theft by staff

Nadi U20 ready for whatever comes their way

Sports and Agriculture join forces to boost grassroots growth

Young Nanovu ready for big test against Indian opponent

Labour officers’ authority faces business opposition

‘Bugonia’ is a darkly comic gut punch

AFL players Dion Prestia and Steven May charged

Dozens injured after truck slams into bus

Over 380 traditional titles vacant in Tailevu province