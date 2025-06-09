Valetini and Daugunu in Wallabies squad to face Japan

Rob Valetini (left), Filipo Daugunu.

Two player with Fijian links, Rob Valetini and Filipo Daugunu, have been named in the Wallabies’ match day 23 to take on Japan at the National Stadium in Tokyo this Saturday.

Valetini, a two-time John Eales Medallist, will start at number 8, forming part of a new-look back row with new captain Nick Champion de Crespigny and Carlo Tizzano. Filipo Daugunu, who has 15 Test caps, has been named on the bench and is expected to provide strong impact in the backline later in the match.

Coach Joe Schmidt has appointed de Crespigny as the 92nd captain of Australia, leading the side for the first time. The team features several changes from their last outing, with Dylan Pietsch, Corey Toole, and Andrew Kellaway returning to the starting XV.

Schmidt says the squad has settled in well since arriving in Tokyo and is aware of the challenge posed by the Brave Blossoms on home soil.

“They play hard and fast and are very tough to beat, especially at home.”

The match kicks off at 5:50pm Fiji time this Saturday.

