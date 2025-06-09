Tailevu rugby targets continued growth

[Photo Credit: Tailevu Rugby]

Confidence is soaring in the Standard Concrete Tailevu Rugby camp as they charge into the Skipper Cup semifinals.

Union President Joseph Rodan Snr said the victory was the result of a united approach across all levels of the Union, from executives and coaches to players and management, following a clear vision set since the election of the new executive in June 2025.

The focus has been on building sustainable rugby structures, strengthening grassroots development, and creating professional pathways for players and officials.

Rodan emphasized that unity, discipline, and faith remain the pillars of Tailevu’s resurgence, with the team now shifting its focus to preparation for the semifinal.

The president also thanked fans and families who came out in numbers to support the team.

He adds that the coming week will be spent addressing key areas of improvement while ensuring the players stay grounded and ready for the next challenge.

