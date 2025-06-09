Skipper & Marama Cup quarterfinal venues confirmed

Churchill Park, Lautoka. [File Photo]

Churchill Park in Lautoka and Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka will host this weekend’s 2025 Skipper Cup and Subrails Marama Cup quarter finals.

In the Marama Cup, Namosi will face Nadi in the opening match at 9am, followed by Lautoka taking on Suva at 11am.

Lautoka will then meet Tailevu at 1pm, before Suva and Nadi wrap up the day’s competition at Churchill Park at 3pm.

[Photo Credit: Fiji Sports Council]

At Churchill Park Ground Three, Suva will take on Nadroga in the Under 20 grade at 11am, while Nadi meets Tailevu at 1pm at the same venue.

Over at Lawaqa Park, Kadavu will meet Nadroga in the Marama Cup at 9am, followed by Naitasiri facing Nasinu at 11am.

In the senior men’s division, Nadroga will go up against Malolo at 1pm, before Naitasiri meets Ba in the final match at 3pm.

At Lawaqa Park Ground Two, the Under-20s competition will see Ba take on Macuata at 11am, followed by Naitasiri playing Vatukoula at 1pm.

All matches from Lawaqa Park will be LIVE on FBC 2.

