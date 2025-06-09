Skipper cup down to the last four

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

Skipper Cup semifinal lineup for next week has been locked in, with Malolo, Nadi, Tailevu, and Naitasiri sealing their spots after a thrilling weekend of quarterfinal action.

Malolo pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the round, edging defending champions Nadroga 23–22 in a tense battle that went down to the wire.

Nadi held off a strong Suva side 34–29 in front of their home fans, while Tailevu cruised past Lautoka with a convincing 39–18 win to secure their place in the final four.

Rounding off the quarterfinals, Naitasiri proved too strong for Ba, coming from behind to record a solid 32–18 victory at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The semifinals are expected to deliver another round of intense matchups as the four giants chase a place in the 2025 Skipper Cup final.

