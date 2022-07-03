Reece, Bower, Sowakula named for second Test

All three Fijian players in the All Blacks squad have again been included in match-day 23 for the second Test against Ireland.

George Bower retains his place at prop and Sevu Reece is on the wing.

Big Pita Gus Sowakula will come off the bench.

With Sam Whitelock ruled out due to a concussion, Blues’ loose forward Dalton Papalii has been called in to start at blindside flanker.

Props Aidan Ross and halfback Folau Fakatava are poised to win their first caps after being named on the reserves bench.

A victory in Dunedin will seal the series for the All Blacks with one Test in Wellington remaining.

The All Blacks have won 40 out of 46 Test matches in Dunedin, with five losses, and one draw.

They face Ireland on Saturday at 7.05pm