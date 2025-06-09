Rugby

Pacific rivalries reignites as Super Rugby season kicks off

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

February 14, 2026 8:18 am

Today’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season opener between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika will mark the sixth chapter in one of the competition’s most passionate rivalries — the Clash of the Pacific.

The Drua currently hold the upper hand, winning three of the five previous encounters, including their first-ever meeting in February 2023, when they edged Moana Pasifika 36–34 that set the tone for this rivalry.

Moana Pasifika arrive in Lautoka determined to level the score at three wins apiece, while also seeking to start the 2026 campaign with a statement performance on hostile turf.

The Drua will be counting on their formidable home advantage, with Churchill Park expected to be buzzing as fans turn out in force for the opening match of the season.

Last season, Moana Pasifika showed steady improvement, finishing 7th after six wins from 14 matches, while the Drua ended the campaign in 10th place with only four victories.

Both sides will be eager to build on those lessons and avoid a slow start in what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive 2026 season.

The two sides clash at 3.35pm and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, in other Super Rugby Pacific matches Waratahs beat the Reds 36-12 while Highlanders edged out Crusaders 25-23.

