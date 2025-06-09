Nareki reignites fine form in win over Bay of Plenty

Jona Nareki. [Photo Credit: Otago Daily Times]

Former All Blacks 7s winger Jona Nareki is finally reigniting his livewire form as he produced an electric and instrumental display to lead his Otago side to a memorable 41-17 win over Bay of Plenty in the semi finals of the Bunnings National Provincial Championship over the weekend.

Playing his 66th game for Otago, the 27-year-old winger scored his 37th career try in the blue and gold and played a key role in setting up several scoring opportunities for the hosts.

Just before halftime, Nareki executed a pinpoint 50/22 kick that set up a quick lineout and led directly to a try for blindside flanker Will Stoddart, giving Otago a 21-12 halftime lead.

With the score at 28-12, Nareki powered into a Bay of Plenty ruck with trademark aggression, winning one of his four turnovers and setting up a Cam Miller penalty.

At 31-12, Nareki’s relentless pressure forced a poor clearance from Blues fullback Cole Forbes, which Finn Hurley capitalized on to extend the lead.

Otago’s 41-point semi-final victory was their largest over Bay of Plenty since 2001, when they recorded a 62-15 win.

This latest triumph marks Otago’s seventh consecutive win, their longest streak since their championship-winning run in 1998.

They will take on Canterbury in the cup final this Saturday at 3.05pm at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch.

