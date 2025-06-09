Naitasiri’s squad depth proves decisive

[File Photo]

Nearly half of Naitasiri Rugby’s matchday squad was different from the previous week, but that didn’t stop them from delivering a composed 32–18 victory over Ba in their Skipper Cup quarterfinal clash at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

The bold rotation strategy by coach Ilaitia Tuisese paid off as his side overcame a slow start to dominate the match and secure their place in next week’s semifinals.

Tuisese said the team’s ability to adapt under pressure reflected the strong depth within the Naitasiri camp.

“It’s not easy we have injuries and we’re trying to rotate players every week. Some of the boys who played today didn’t feature last week, but they stood up when it mattered.”

Ba looked promising early, controlling possession and territory in the opening 20 minutes, but once Naitasiri settled into their rhythm, their power up front and composure in key moments proved too much.

Tuisese credited his players’ effort and commitment but says there is still work to be done ahead of the semifinals.

