Nagogo scores final try as Kadavu edges Nadroga

Kadavu booked their place in the Marama Cup semifinals after a 31-29 win over Nadroga at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka today.

Kadavu dominated the first half, taking a 26-10 lead thanks to a series of well-executed team plays and relentless pressure.

Nadroga came back strongly in the second half, scoring three quick tries and keeping the scoreline tight until the 75th minute.

But with only minutes remaining, Kadavu struck again. With just 14 players on the field, winger Meresini Nagogo found space in the side to cross the try line, sending the home side and fans into jubilation.

Marama Cup quarterfinals are going on in Sigatoka and Churchil Park, Lautoka.

