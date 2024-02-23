Muntz banks on Drua rookie halves

Drua fly-half Caleb Muntz

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Caleb Muntz is confident that rookies Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Isikeli Rabitu will perform well in their debut appearance tomorrow against the Blues.

Muntz, who is still recovering from knee surgery after succumbing to injury prior to the start of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says Armstrong-Ravula and Rabitu have grown in strides since joining the Drua franchise late last year and can sprout a few surprises on the field.

“We’ve got a new attacking structure that we’re running and they look really comfortable. I think the ball is going through their hands a lot more and they feel really comfortable if they take the line and get the ball in their hands a lot more.”

Armstrong-Ravula has been named at fly-half while Rabitu will start at fullback in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season opener against the Blues at 3:35 pm tomorrow.

You can watch the Drua versus Blues match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.

Meanwhile, in round one games today, defending champions the Crusaders will take on the Chiefs at 6:05 pm, the Melbourne Rebels clash with the Brumbies at 8:35 pm before the Force host the Hurricanes at 11 pm.