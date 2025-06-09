Marama Cup semifinal line-up confirmed

The stage is set for the Subrails Marama Cup 2025 semifinals after an action-packed weekend of quarterfinal clashes that saw Namosi, Suva, Kadavu, and Nasinu book their spots.

Namosi were dominant with a convincing 35–17 win over Nadi, while Suva held off a spirited Lautoka side to edge them 38–32 in a nail-biter at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Over at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Kadavu kept their dream run alive after a narrow 31–29 victory over Nadroga in one of the weekend’s most thrilling encounters.

Nasinu, meanwhile, proved too strong for Naitasiri, running away with an impressive 62–22 win to cap off the quarterfinals in style.

The semifinals are set for next week, with the top four teams now just one step away from a spot in the 2025 Marama Cup final.

