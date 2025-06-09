Malolo stun Nadroga at home

Malolo have pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the Skipper Cup season, defeating defending champions Nadroga 23–22 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash at Lawaqa Park.

The visitors took control early on, storming to a 20–10 halftime lead through a mix of strong forward play and clinical finishing out wide.

Nadroga mounted a fierce comeback in the second spell, with Fijian Drua fullback Ilaisa Droasese contributing 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to deny Malolo their most famous win to date.

The victory not only ends Nadroga’s title defence on home soil but also sends Malolo into the Skipper Cup semifinals for the first time in the team’s history.

Mataiasi

