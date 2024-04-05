Indiscipline, poor away form continues to haunt Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fijian Drua had indiscipline and poor away form once again come back to haunt the side as the side lost 41-20 in Super Rugby Pacific.

Frank Lomani’s brain explosion saw him cop a red card after he elbowed Rebels player, Josh Canham’s head.

Jones Koroiduadua was also red carded for his head but and in total disregard of player safety.

Article continues after advertisement

This was before the side lost Leone Rotuisolia through a yellow card for a high shot on Carter Gordon.

The perfect and fiery start in the match by the Drua once came to naught as it’s poor away from continues in the competition.

The frustrations of not being able to cope and continue the good start in the match was obvious in the second spell.

Coach Mick Byrne will have do hard work as players have continued to show indiscipline each week when the going has been tough.

The side also lost wing Selastino Ravutumada to injury as he failed his Head Injury Assessment in the second spell.

The Drua started well with penalty to Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula before tries were scored by Lomani, Apisalome Vota and Rotuisolia.

Rebels managed to reply through Angelo Smith and Jordan Uelese as the Drua led 20-15 at the break.

The second half saw the Rebels demolish the Drua efforts early with quick tries through a Glen Vaihu brace and one from Fijian import Maciu Nabolakasi.

As the side led 34-20, Filipo Daugunu smashed his way through the Drua to add a try for his impressive input.

The Drua is on a bye next weekend before playing the Hurricanes in Suva on April 19 at 7.05pm.