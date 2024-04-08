Improved outing for Fijiana 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana has taken a lot of positives Hong Kong after an improved outing.

Fijiana finished fifth compared to 11th in Los Angeles.

The Raijieli Daveua captained side beat Canada a 19-15 in the fifth place playoff last night.

They now have 54 points and have moved to sixth on the overall standings.

Daveua says it feels great to have a better finish.

“I’m happy with the performance today, I told the girls we need points so that we go up in Madrid, I know it’s not an easy job for us but we worked hard for it and I’m happy about the performance today.”

Heleina Young, Meredani Qoro and Younis Bese scored for Fiji against Canada.

Coach Saiasi Fuli says it’ll be an important few weeks for them before they head to Singapore.

New Zealand won the women’s title after a 36-7 win over USA in the final and Australia beat 24-21 to claim the bronze medal.