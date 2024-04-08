Important one point needed for Drua Women

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women need only a point from its last regular season match against the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday to guarantee a home semi-final.

The Drua Women are currently in second place on the ladder with 13 points, trailing behind the Waratahs, who have 20 points.

Drua coach, Mosese Rauluni says the team has laid out plans since the beginning of the season to host their opponents in the finals and are on the road to make it happen.

“Really proud of the girls but we’ve got to lift it another level, I think a couple of weeks ago when New South Wales taught us a lesson that they are the benchmark and we will start building toward that.”



Drua coach, Mosese Rauluni [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Should the Drua host the semi-final, it will play either on Friday week before the Fijian Drua men and Hurricanes game, or on the Saturday.

Either way the match will take place in Suva.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Drua will take on Rebels this Saturday at 7.05pm at AAMI Park.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.