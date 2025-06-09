Flying Fijians call up for Sowakula, Hoyt and Sokobale

From left: Pita Gus Sowakula, Tim Hott and Atu Sokobale.

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has announced his 32-man squad for the upcoming November Autumn Test series.

Among the regular names, Tim Hoyt, Pita Gus Sowakula and Atu Sokobale are the new inclusions.

In the front row, the props selected are Haereiti Hetet, Mesake Doge, Eroni Mawi, Samuela Tawake, Atu Sokobale and Hoyt.

Article continues after advertisement

Supporting them in the middle are hookers Tevita Ikanivere, Zuriel Togiatama and Kavaia Tagivetaua.

The lock options include Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Temo Mayanavanua and Setareki Turagacoke, providing height and power in the engine room.

In the loose forwards, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Elia Canakaivata, Motikai Murray, Viliame Mata and Pita-Gus Sowakula — a dynamic mix of strength, mobility and work rate.

The halfback duties will be shared between Simione Kuruvoli, Philip Baselala and Sam Wye, while the first five-eighths options are Caleb Muntz and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

In the midfield, the second five-eighths named are Josua Tuisova and Vilimoni Botitu, with centres Sireli Maqala, Kalaveti Ravouvou and Iosefo Masi also included.

The wingers in the squad are Jiuta Wainiqolo, Selestino Ravutaumada and Ponipate Loganmasi, while Salesi Rayasi will cover the fullback position.

Byrne says the squad represents the depth and quality of Fijian rugby, with players selected for their recent form, commitment and ability to deliver at the highest level.

The Flying Fijians are set to bring their trademark flair and physicality as they prepare for a challenging November series against top international sides.

They will meet England in their first match on the 9th of next month at Twickenham Stadium at 5.40am.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.