Fijiana 7s extended squad named

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s extended squad for the new season features an experienced lineup as preparations begin for the World Sevens Series.

Most of the players from last season have been retained, including senior players Reapi Ulunisau, Ana Naimasi, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, and Adi Vani Buleki, who are expected to lead the group.

The squad also includes young talents who will train alongside the senior players as the team looks to build depth for the new season.

The Fijiana 7s side will begin their pre-season training soon as they continue their campaign to remain among the top teams in the women’s World Sevens Series.

Fijiana 7s extended squad: Lavena Cavuru, Sesenieli Donu, Ana Naimasi, Adimereani Rogosau, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Mere Vocevoce, Sera Bolatini, Silika Qalo, Vika Nakacia, Kelera Luvu, Milika Drugunavanua, Michell Seruvatu, Mere Navue, Verenaisi Ditavutu, Mereula Torooti, Adita Milinia, Reapi Ulunisau, Varasika Tukana, Losana Kuriibua, Atelaite Ralivanawa, and Vani Buleki.

