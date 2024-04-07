Exeter defeat Bath to book quarter-final spot

[Source: BBC]

Exeter Chiefs fought back to beat Bath at Sandy Park and book a spot in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Despite playing into a strong wind and losing Finn Russell to an early injury, Bath led 12-7 at half-time after tries from Thomas du Toit and Ted Hill.

Exeter had the majority of first-half territory, but could only manage one score through Ross Vintcent.

However, the hosts clicked into gear in the second period with tries from Greg Fisilau and Ethan Roots.

Rob Baxter’s side will now face the winner of Toulouse or Racing 92 – who play on Sunday – in the quarter-finals next weekend.

An away win for Racing, who struggled in the pool stages with only one win, would give the Chiefs a home tie.

But if Toulouse beat Racing, Exeter will face a difficult trip to the five-time winners, who were ranked as the number one seeds heading into the knockout stages after winning all four pool games.