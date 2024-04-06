Rugby

Emoni Narawa scores hat-trick in Chiefs win

NZ Herald

April 6, 2024 7:25 pm

Emoni Narawa celebrates after scoring one of his tries [Source: NZ Herald]

The Chiefs put a 68-12 thumping on Moana Pasifika in Hamilton in the Super Rugby Pacific as they flexed the depth in their squad.

As was the case in the loss to the Crusaders, there had been some lineup changes coming into the game against Moana Pasifika. Some key names, such as Damian McKenzie, returned while others, like rookie No 8 Wallace Sititi, were getting their chance to shine.

And shine they did.

Article continues after advertisement

Sititi, in particular, made sure anyone watching the game would know his name by the end of it. The 21-year-old was everywhere in the contest. He was strong and efficient on defence, got himself in position to take plenty of carries, showed his ability to beat defenders and was a reliable lineout target.

It was an eye-catching showing, as was that of All Blacks winger Emoni Narawa who scored three tries and ran for about 100m. For Narawa, it was more important minutes in the bank as he looks to return to the heights he experienced – albeit briefly – in 2023 when he made his All Blacks debut.

Missing the World Cup because of injury, and subsequently being a late starter in the Chiefs’ campaign this year, the win over Moana Pasifika was his second start and he had plenty of opportunities to show he was heading in the right direction.

His night could be highlighted by a casual solo effort for his first try; thumping the ball downfield into empty space after a Moana Pasifika attack came unstuck, getting to the ball first and nudging it ahead again before scoring. He was, admittedly, under almost no pressure in the chase, but it was an impressive effort nonetheless.

For the majority of the contest, the Chiefs’ attack could not be contained. Like the Chiefs, Moana Pasifika fielded a team with plenty of changes but struggled to make their mark on the game.

They did test the Chiefs’ defence at times, scoring late through Melani Matavao and Miracle Fai’ilagi, but for the most part the hosts were strong on defence. It was a step up from the performance they showed in that area last week and led to opportunities for the attack, which they capitalised on whenever they got the chance.

It started in the 11th minute when openside flanker Simon Parker went over, before quick tries through Narawa and fullback Etene Nanai-Seturo opened the game up.

When Daniel Rona went over to make it 28-0 just before halftime, things looked ominous for the visitors.

That proved to be the case as the Chiefs constantly cut them open with their running game, with second-half tries through Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Peniasi Malimali, debutant Sione Ahio, Cortez Ratima and another two to Narawa.

McKenzie was also on target from the tee, kicking nine of his 10 conversion attempts.

After last week’s setback, it was another big step in the right direction for the Chiefs, who now turn their attention to a clash against the unbeaten Hurricanes in Wellington next week.

Fijian Drua do us proud in Canberra

Close win sees Fiji through to quarters

Fiji to commemorate 145th Girmit anniversary

Tax deductions clarified for civil servants

Ministry committed to improving services

Social welfare recipients to be seen under the PPP

FCS personnel urged to persevere

Solar-powered lights enhance safety for villagers

Mixed results on day one for our sides

LTA aims to reduce mid-year spike in road fatalities

Drop in exodus of health staff

Fijiana 7s fall short once again

Three-match suspension for Maisamoa

Great start for secondary school futsal

Emoni Narawa scores hat-trick in Chiefs win

Sea Eagles beats Panthers

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

No Rush without Hong Kong 7s

SJ masterclass leads Warriors to victory in Roger's 200th

Drua told to sail for territory

Suva grinds out hard fought win

New Zealand announces 'independent review' of 2050 methane targets

They are proving worthy says Fuli

Adi Vani guides Fijiana to quarters

Western Force sign former Wallaby Kurtley Beale

Keep the ball: Kolinisau

No excuses says Byrne

Discipline key against the Brumbies for Drua Women

Thousands evacuated after Russian dam breached

Six Russian planes destroyed by drones, says Kyiv

Staying focused vital for Fijiana 7s

Boeing pays Alaska Air $160m after mid-air blowout

Dev Patel 'wanted to create own fresh world'

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits New York City region

McDonald's to buy back Israeli restaurants after boycotts

Rookie Naikausa soaks in the HK 7s atmosphere

Dream 7s debut for Hooper

New lawyers urged to charge clients fairly

Man City focused on what they can control in title race says Guardiola

Two brothers, one club and a 40-year wait

UK PM Sunak announces 35 mln pounds package to build 16 all-weather domes

Naikausa hat-trick for Fiji 7s

Indiscipline, poor away form continues to haunt Drua

Hooper and Australia spoil Kolinisau's debut

Daveua double for Fijiana 7s win

Knights down Dragons in driving rain

Blues dominate Western Force in Auckland

Young sent off, Radley binned as Dogs hold off 11-man Roosters

Taiwan earthquake rescuers face threat of landslides, rockfalls as death toll at 12

Reds hold on for victory over Rebels in Super W

Good start halted as Australia wins

Crucial away game for Drua

Three switch sides in meth case

Natabua and Jasper reign at Lautoka zone

Body found in Taveuni

Unity Fiji challenges the 2013 Constitution

$9 million compensation still under discussion

Proud moment for sworn-in lawyers

Man jailed for indecently assaulting niece

Mobil reopens its newly renovated service station

MGM leads Girls Division unofficial tally

Filmmaker and fan Jonathan Nolan brings 'Fallout' games to TV

Heavy rain alert remains

Taiwan searches for 18 still missing after earthquake

Ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man United's shocking defeat to Chelsea

Musical 'Mamma Mia!' celebrates 25 years in London's West End

FRA to tackle drainage issues

Netanyahu says Israel acting against Iran, will defend itself

We have a job to do: Ravouvou

Young Warriors pack out to defend title

Trump loses bid to dismiss documents case on 'personal' records claim

Government is guided by 'development plans': Rabuka

International players to boost Bula Boys

WAF seeks funding for the $8.5 billion investment

Concerns over bullying in schools

Natabua and Yasawa lead Lautoka Zone

SMEs crucial for developing economies: Prasad

Fiji-born artist shares inspiring journey in music industry

Music Review: Jesse McCartney’s ‘All’s Well’ celebrates adult life after teen pop star fame

Houthis say 37 killed in hundreds of US, UK strikes on Yemen

Silktails round five home game cancelled

Fiji Police seek support ahead of games

Israel to revise Gaza tactics after aid worker deaths

FRA addresses urgent road infrastructure issues

$13 million paid out to TSLS students

Ocean Alliance empowers climate action

Graduates aim for brighter future

Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu

How Dev Patel got ‘Monkey Man,’ his directorial debut beset by challenges, to the finish line

Captains call for support

Spike in leptospirosis cases

More scientific studies on deep sea mining

Drua expecting physical Rebels side

Ministry intensifies efforts to boost dalo production

Stallions ready for Ba FC

Committee to address drainage issues

Chelsea hat-trick hero Palmer snatches 4-3 win over Man United in thriller

Water Strategy launched

Police praise public cooperation over Easter weekend

Liverpool back on top as late goals seal win over Sheffield United

Muhammad Ali's 'Thrilla in Manila' trunks poised to sell for $6 million at auction

Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters

Fiji gets green light to export fresh chillies into Australia

Tui Cakau proposes disciplinary training for Cakaudrove

Fiji Police Engages Telecom for ICT Services Management

Storm snatch late win as Broncos also lose Reynolds

Fiji Airways a source of pride for the nation: Prasad

We are ready: Daveua

Airbus involved in LA incident to start flying next week

Brumbies are good says Rauluni

One of the oldest books in existence expected to fetch over $2.6 million at auction

Ambassador denounces accusations

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, missing hotel workers found

$275K approved for Nasealevu road upgrades

Discipline on track for Silktails

Pacific Polytech sees record number of female graduates

Force learn Drua lessons before daunting Eden Park trip

WAF prepares for repair of damaged Ki Street pipeline

Russian drone attack kills at least four in Ukraine's Kharkiv, officials say

Prasad visits FRCS offices in the West

Restoration of Ro Camaisala slip begins

South Koreans bid tearful farewell to beloved panda Fu Bao

Partnership to boost skills development

Taiwan wakes up to aftermath of worst earthquake in 25 years

$15k support towards FENC Fiji

Outside noise fails to deter 'Pat'

Ruling makes Florida new epicentre in US abortion battle

Fiji Airways proud to be part of SOAR

Customers warned of sophisticated scams

French movie 'The Second Act' to open the 77th Cannes Film Festival

UTOF announces dividend pay out

Drua Women earn praise for precise passing skills

Loaniceva and Yada to face Disciplinary Committee tomorrow

China donates rice seeds dryer

High Commissioner calls for positive work environments

Ukraine lowers combat call-up age to boost numbers

Heavy rain alert remains in force

Clean water initiative for Somosomo

Buyer registrations close for SPTE

Fabio Fognini ousts No. 1 seed in Morocco

Rescue efforts continue after 900 injured in earthquake

Ayushmann Khurrana signs global recording deal with Warner Music India

Pinhole fault impacts water supply in multiple areas

Parents urge for autism awareness

Vodafone Tebara Carnival champions NCD fight

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years kills 9 people, 50 missing

Maidaan is 3 hours and 1 minute long; passed by CBFC with ZERO cuts

The Israel-Gaza war is at a crossroads

It hurts says Kolinisau and Baber

Ratu Naiqama prioritizes rural education

Rabuka stresses role of government officers

Fiji to boost local rice production

Team needs to concentrate: Naiqama

USA based Moodie set to feature for Young Kulas

SIDS must take stock says Ratu Naiqama

Farmers learn climate-smart techniques

Australia tops searches for flights to Fiji

England flanker signs new Bath deal to summer 2026

Sewing business earning money for Nadi dad

Mental toughness key for Fiji 7s

Marist dethrones SGS, wins Suva Zone Two boys division title

PM rejects using aid as diplomatic weapon

Iran's retaliation risks against Israel

Fiji Airways maintains services after LA incident

PM addresses concerns regarding ministerial appointments

Road maintenance to start after wet weather clears

Beyoncé honored with iHeartRadio innovator award

Plans for vocational school for those with special needs

Plans to enhance municipal financial records

Rauluni makes three changes to lineup

NVF focuses on empowering rural communities

Kelce Jam music fest returns to KC

Drua make two changes for Rebels

White House directs NASA to create time standard for the moon

Bracewell skippers NZ for Pakistan T20s

Fiji takes bold step towards medicinal cannabis industry

Stakeholders unite for beach clean-up in Wailoaloa

Marist continues to dominate Suva Zone Two in unofficial tally

Strong quake rocks Taiwan, tsunami warnings issued

Looming threat of drought like conditions for Fiji

Fiji 7s is still the best:Lima

Bainimarama and Qiliho appeal to be heard next month

Discipline still a concern: Rauluni

High Court to decide on Puamau action

MBHS leads unofficial tally

Juvenile amongst those facing sexual offence charges

North under heavy rain alert

Late Calvert-Lewin penalty earns point for Everton

Hurricanes halfback Roigard out for at least six months

Kumar to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Newborn’s body found in Momi Waters

LTA promotes road safety in schools

Recycling advocates awarded for dedication

500 tickets left for HK 7s

Scientists probe antarctic Penguin deaths for bird flu

Deadly air strike shows system to protect aid workers in crisis, agencies say

Temo to hear appeal in Bainimarama,Qiliho case

Burglaries concern in Vatuwaqa industrial area

Nasova to debut, Kabu and Momo rested

Over $13K variance seen in report