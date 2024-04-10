Drua women focused on Rebels rather than home semi-final

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua coach, Mosese Rauluni, maintains that his team’s focus remains firmly on the task at hand, overcoming the Rebels in their upcoming clash rather than worrying about a Super W home semi-final.

Speaking at their weekly press conference today, Rauluni stresses the importance of not underestimating the Rebels, who are undoubtedly eager to rebound from their recent defeat to the Reds.

He says they know the Rebels will be hurt from their loss to the Reds last week, and they will be out to get a win at home.

The women’s coach says he has been reminding his players of the need to be well prepared for a fierce battle.

While acknowledging the significance of potentially hosting a semifinal on home soil, Rauluni says the priority lies in sticking to their game plan and executing their processes effectively.

“So we’ve got to win and try and win well. And use it as a rehearsal going into the finals because it’ll either be the Brumbies or the Force I think we play in that semi. So if we finish top two. It’s a good situation to be in, like where we are placed. But we don’t want to worry about bonus points, and we just want to win.”

The team only needs a point to qualify for the semi-final and have it played for the first time ever in Fiji.

Rauluni adds it would be massive to play a home semi but reiterates that the team’s first objective is to ensure they are fully prepared for the challenge posed by the Rebels.

The two sides meet this Saturday at 7.05pm.