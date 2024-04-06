Drua told to sail for territory

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua know it’s all about the territory game as they gear up to face Brumbies in the Super W Competition this evening.

Head coach Mosese Rauluni says that they are hoping for the players to apply as much pressure as they can on their opponent tonight.

Rauluni adds that this will make it easier for them.

“We are still learning that and that’s a big thing on our mind in terms of where we play in the field and getting those girls to know how to play rugby is pretty simple: you play in their half, you put pressure on them, you make them make a mistake, and then you get the ball back, and hopefully you can score points.”



The Drua will face Brumbies at 6.05pm and this evening and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.