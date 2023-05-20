Rugby

Drua still winless against Waratahs

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

May 20, 2023 11:41 pm

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s hopes of a top-eight finish in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific just got tougher after going down to the Waratahs 32-18.

The loss means the Drua are now 10th on the points standing as the Highlanders have now slipped into eighth following their win over the Rebels and Western Force ninth with two rounds left.

It’s the fourth meeting between the Drua and Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific with 100% record the Aussie side.

Article continues after advertisement

Caleb Muntz slotted the first points for the Drua with a penalty in the 7th minute before Mark Nawaqanitawase dived over in the corner for the game’s first try three minutes later.

Muntz then put the Drua in front 6-5 with his second penalty as the Fijians tried to penetrate the defensive line with their offloads.

Indiscipline started to creep in to the Drua after the first quarter with some silly penalties given away and they were punished with another three points to the Tahs.

The Waratahs had three successive penalties after the halftime hooter but they decided to keep on playing before Dylan Pietsch scored after some slick passing with the home side leading 13-6 at halftime.

It took the Drua 16 minutes into the second spell to break the opposition’s defense when Tevita Ikanivere crashed over the tryline with a successful conversion from Kemu Valetini locking the game up at 13-all.

However, an aimless kick by the Drua three minutes later saw the Waratahs capitalized with some Fijian flair involving Nawaqanitawase who got a miracle ball close to the touchline before scoring his second.

It was tit-for-tat rugby as Joseva Tamani pounced on a loose ball from a lineout inside Waratahs territory to score but the conversion attempt by Muntz was charged down by Nawaqanitawase.

Langi Gleeson got the hosts further in front with an unconverted try for the home side to lead 25-18 with seven minutes remaining.

Basic mistakes hurt the Drua late in the game before the Waratahs scored a bonus point try.

The Drua play their last two games in Fiji against Moana Pasifika.

Roko Ului to represent Lau in the GCC

Valelevu Health Center to undergo renovation

Rights of Rotumans well-protected: Prasad

Plans to form the "Tea and Kava Student Association"

PNG servicemen invited for secondment: Rabuka

Rain fails to dampen the spirit of car enthusiasts

Fiji to re-open chancery in PNG

Fibre optic extension project to strengthen communication network

Weeklong celebrations will feature public lectures: Vasu

Motor show will go on: Maharaj

WFO acknowledges challenges while praising Pacific Islanders' resilience

Drua still winless against Waratahs

Promising start for Fiji in London

Brooks steers Tigers to record win in 200th game

Handling errors hurt Fijiana 15s

Kennedy, Hynes shine as Sharks prove too good for Knights

Suva makes OFC Champions League semifinals

Tens of thousands gather in Belgrade protest over mass shootings

Junior Bula Boys set for Slovakia

Angelina Jolie takes aim at fast fashion with new venture

Waratahs after fourth successive win

White House, Republican team say no progress in debt ceiling talks

Waqavonovono calls for men’s netball support

Kalinina hopes Rome run provides some comfort for Ukraine

London court throws out lawsuit against Google over medical records

Silktails falls in Lautoka

White House says G7 aims to 'de-risk' dealings with China

Nebraska lawmakers pass restrictions on abortion, transgender medical care

Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month

Teba out, Radianirova in

We have the best available players: Male

FBI misused intelligence database in 278,000 searches, court says

Auckland and Lupe Ole Soaga OFC match postponed

Muslim IDC organizers commended

Rybakina defeats Ostapenko in rain-delayed Italian Open semi-final

Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones show

US military leak suspect got offer to bolster intelligence skills

Instagram prepares Twitter competitor for summer release

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses dispute over Title 42 border expulsions

'Four Daughters' mixes documentary, fiction to portray Tunisian mother

Rotuma to be part of GCC meeting

Fijiana 15s set for Wallaroos Test

Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira ordered to remain in jail ahead of trial

FHEC holds consultations with teachers

Doge’s long-awaited return to competitive rugby

Motor Show to be held in Suva today

Warriors to come firing at Suva in Luganville

Romania's Halep handed additional doping charge

Halves fire as Eels burn Rabbitohs

Barrett limps off but Reds cop dose of Blues

No more tsunami alert

We have to start well: Byrne

Tsunami waves observed following earthquake

iTaukei Trust Fund forks out $286K for GCC

Nabenu to bolster Suva’s defense

Accelerating solar mini-grid deployment in Fiji

First ever fisheries co-operative established

New recruits reminded to uphold the law

Expo provides platform for artisans

Motor show to attract car enthusiasts

Sony eyes finance unit listing, doubles down on entertainment

District reps shine at Muslim IDC

7.7 magnitude quake hits off Loyalty Islands, tsunami warning issued

Kohli not interested in 'fancy shots' with WTC final looming

Learn the signs: Dr. Veilawa

Fire Station important for Navua’s development

Vision Motors launches Wuling AIR EV

Accident causes traffic

Twitter alleges "unauthorized" data usage by Microsoft

Controversial 'Homecoming' film director attends Cannes premiere with cast

TikTok users file lawsuit to block Montana ban

Kuruleca urges heightened awareness on glue sniffing

PNG PM hosts Fiji delegation to dinner

Interactive display honouring Ratu Sukuna's legacy

Debut for Nakesa and Ravutia, Leweniqila to lead

Waratahs glad they’re not playing Drua in Fiji

Ford recalls 422,000 SUVs because rear view camera display may fail

Suva adopted by part of Luganville community

Mourinho not focused on his legacy after leading Roma to Europa League final

Japan's Kore-eda angles for second Cannes win with 'Monster'

Panasonic plans multiple new battery factories in North America by 2030

FDB supports Suva’s first i-Recycle Hub

Medvedev downs Hanfmann, to meet Tsitsipas in Rome semis

World Food Program bolsters national food security

Monaco now the focus as Mercedes take a different direction

Michelle Yeoh's success encourages Asian actors

Hyundai, Kia agree to $200 million settlement over US car thefts

Partnership to provide customer solutions digitally

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses dispute over Title 42 border expulsions

Director says she will work with intimacy coaches after Cannes film furore

Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut, Ukraine and Wagner say

Hollywood actors' union asks members to authorize possible strike

Rabuka arrives in PNG for Indo-Pacific Forum

Debt default could trigger recession, Harris and Brainard warn

Foreigner faces fresh charges of sexual assault

U.S., Taiwan reach deal on first part of '21st Century' trade pact -USTR

Sting, Harry Styles and Raye among honourees at Ivor songwriting awards

Meta announces AI training and inference chip project

Ukraine says it shot down 29 of 30 missiles in Russian attacks

Fate of Colombia plane crash children unknown

Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan reunite on screen in Cannes competitor 'Black Flies'

Sexual identity not the focus in film 'Monster'

Democrats warn Biden against toughening aid for the poor

Inspection for sources of funds available

Former bank teller to face court for alleged theft

Vital points on the line for Drua

FNPF to lobby for reinstatement of 18 percent rate

Newcastle crush Brighton as top-four finish looms

Senior players to boost squad

FDB expands loan limits and empowers entrepreneurs

Suva eyes semi-final spot

Ratu Sukuna lesser-known educational journey unveiled

Supply chain among key pillars for IPEF negotiation

Community awareness and visits crucial

Eriksson and Harder to leave Chelsea at end of season

Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut

200 women artisans take part in Expo

Liverpool manager Klopp suspended and fined for media comments

Harrison Ford in Cannes for 'Indiana Jones' premiere

Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

Panthers muscle up to starve Broncos in comfortable win

Tuinakauvadra to earn first Wallaroos cap

AS Pirae fight back with injury time equaliser

FijiFirst MPs precluded from parliament proceedings

New WAF board reminded of critical role

PM commends WHO for assistance

‘The Bachelor’ senior citizen edition is coming

New Zealand police to start removing bodies after hostel fire

Doge set for potential debut

FICA committed to MSME financial literacy

Developing skills gap data priority for new FHEC Chair

One change for Waratahs against Drua

National Museum plays an important role

$14k boost for Nasinu Netball

Money raised to upgrade Church Superintendent’s residence

NZ’s Eastern Suburbs pulls out of OFC Women’s Champions League

South Carolina advances 6-week abortion ban

Sensational maiden champions league win for Tiga Sport

Netflix ad tier has nearly 5 million monthly active users

‘Succession’ tackles an election night with sobering echoes of reality

I am here to do a job: ASoE

U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place Illinois assault weapons ban

PM heads to PNG for India-Pacific Islands Forum

World's oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38.1 million

The best from Super W against us: Leweniqila

We should never forget Ratu Sukuna: PM

Association has faith in GCC: Kautoga

Fiji in Pool C for the U16 OFC Championship

Vatuvei to be released from prison

Canada's Alberta blanketed by smoke as wildfire battle continues

New timeframe for Govind Park's re-opening

Gabrielle Union reveals she and Dwyane Wade split their bills equally

Another year for Nawaqanitawase

PAFCO appoints new board members

US appeals judges express support for opponents of abortion pill

FDB takes steps to safeguard entrepreneurial loans

Excluding transgender athletes is 'abject', says former gold medallist

FBC brings one of a kind Motor Show

Montana becomes first US state to ban TikTok

Montana to become first US state to ban TikTok

Johnny Depp’s movie receives minutes-long standing ovation at Cannes

Brazil boosts bird flu defense to protect world's top chicken industry

HA investigation to be decided by new board

Fourth Fiji Airways Hong Kong service from October

‘Fast X’ revs up for more sequels

Meta to face record EU privacy fine over Facebook data transfer to US

Man City outclass Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

Russia and Iran sign rail deal for corridor intended to rival Suez Canal

Border alert issued for Roko Ului

At Cannes, independent film firms optimistic as streamers stumble

Villagers urged to understand law

At least 8 dead in north Italy floods, Formula One race called off

Neglected Igbo-Ukwu Bronzes get new life at Nigerian museum

Johnny Depp on Cannes comeback

Good experience for new Fijiana 15s players

All social welfare assistance will continue: Prasad

Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defence system

Stick to your role as Opposition MP: Gounder

Space for player to fill in big shoes

M-PAiSA MasterCard a game changer: Kamikamica

Top two from Nadroga for netball championship

RSMS to host leadership village

Almodovar's gay Western draws Cannes crowd

Rune repeats Djokovic upset to storm into Rome semi-finals

Nadi minibus drivers happy with upgrade

Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' NY paparazzi car chase

Jennifer Aniston wears a disguise to shop her new beauty brand

Auckland City qualifies, still hope for Suva

The Weeknd is no more

We’ll give everything we’ve got: Byrne

Wife of Pakistan's Imran Khan, charged with graft, is known for spirituality

GCC relevance questioned in Taveuni

Further meetings expected on swimming pool saga

Four political parties suspended

Gavoka hits out at Seruiratu for appointment claims

Martha Stewart lands ‘historic’ Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

New Zealand police to begin probe into suspicious hostel fire

Singh ready for Vanuatu’s best

Naitasiri netball back after seven years

Solomon Warriors bounce back in OFC League