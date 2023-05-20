Drua still winless against Waratahs

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s hopes of a top-eight finish in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific just got tougher after going down to the Waratahs 32-18.

The loss means the Drua are now 10th on the points standing as the Highlanders have now slipped into eighth following their win over the Rebels and Western Force ninth with two rounds left.

It’s the fourth meeting between the Drua and Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific with 100% record the Aussie side.

Caleb Muntz slotted the first points for the Drua with a penalty in the 7th minute before Mark Nawaqanitawase dived over in the corner for the game’s first try three minutes later.

Muntz then put the Drua in front 6-5 with his second penalty as the Fijians tried to penetrate the defensive line with their offloads.

Indiscipline started to creep in to the Drua after the first quarter with some silly penalties given away and they were punished with another three points to the Tahs.

The Waratahs had three successive penalties after the halftime hooter but they decided to keep on playing before Dylan Pietsch scored after some slick passing with the home side leading 13-6 at halftime.

It took the Drua 16 minutes into the second spell to break the opposition’s defense when Tevita Ikanivere crashed over the tryline with a successful conversion from Kemu Valetini locking the game up at 13-all.

However, an aimless kick by the Drua three minutes later saw the Waratahs capitalized with some Fijian flair involving Nawaqanitawase who got a miracle ball close to the touchline before scoring his second.

It was tit-for-tat rugby as Joseva Tamani pounced on a loose ball from a lineout inside Waratahs territory to score but the conversion attempt by Muntz was charged down by Nawaqanitawase.

Langi Gleeson got the hosts further in front with an unconverted try for the home side to lead 25-18 with seven minutes remaining.

Basic mistakes hurt the Drua late in the game before the Waratahs scored a bonus point try.

The Drua play their last two games in Fiji against Moana Pasifika.